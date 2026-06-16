New Numarine 27XP: Numarine’s 2,200-Mile range explorer redefines pocket megayacht luxury

With a rugged ocean-going hull, the Numarine 27XP is a new long-range adventurer offers five cabins and a sophisticated interior design

Numarine’s Explorer range has always offered lots of space and rugged go-anywhere looks at a surprisingly attractive price, but its latest 27 XP offers all that and more.

The ace up its sleeve is what Numarine is calling the Mk2 Super Silent Pack. Developed in partnership with Sleipner, it comprises a 92.8kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery pack, powerful 48V generators running off the main engines’ PTOs, and a 5.6kW solar array on the hardtop. Together, they allow all the ship’s systems to run at anchor for hours on end without the need to fire up a diesel generator.

Perhaps even more pertinently, in night-time mode it can keep the electric Sleipner stabilisers and air-conditioning running without the thrum of a combustion engine disturbing your sleep.

In other respects, it’s business as usual, albeit with even more space and luxury. Not only does it offer the option of a main deck master suite, you also get a full-beam master suite amidships on the lower deck, another oversized VIP in the bow, a guest double between them and a further twin.

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All five of these cabins have ensuite bathrooms and there’s an extra day heads on the main deck if you can’t be bothered to nip down below.

The only compromise of the five-cabin design is a smaller galley and enclosed helm station on the upper deck that eats into guest space on the open flybridge. However, as the flybridge stretches all the way aft to the transom, that seems a small price to pay.

Given its heavily built RCD Category A hull and high volume (150GT) interior, the 27 XP was always going to prioritise comfort over speed, and the figures confirm as much.

The top speed is just 13.5 knots with the standard 560hp MAN engines. However, with a range of 2,200nm at 8 knots you won’t need to spend much time at the fuel dock. The first one is due to be completed in the next couple of months, so with any luck we’ll see it at Cannes this year.

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Numarine 27XP Specifications:

LOA: 88ft 6in (26.97m)

Beam: 22ft 8in (6.90m)

Engines: 2 x 560hp MAN diesels

Top speed: 13.5 knots

Price: On application

Contact details: www.numarine.com

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