New Quarken 35 Sport Tourer: Finnish dayboat puts entertaining opportunities first

Swapping full walkaround decks for an asymmetric layout, the open-top dayboat Quarken 35 Sport Tourer maximizes entertainment spaces

Although we tested the Quarken 35 Cabin back in 2024, the Palma show was the first chance we’ve had to take a closer look at its Sport Tourer sibling – and what a great looking boat it is. Despite being surrounded by far larger, costlier craft, it more than held its own in terms of style, performance and practicality.

It’s based on the same twin-stepped hull as the Cabin but being half a tonne lighter and powered by a pair of 350hp Yamaha outboards, it’s good for a top speed of 50 knots and, perhaps more importantly, cruising efficiency of 2.6 litres per nautical mile at 28 knots and a range of over 250nm from its 700-litre tank. But it’s the layout that really impressed us…

Rather than losing a load of space to walkaround decks on both sides, the Sport Tourer makes do with a single wide side deck to starboard so the cockpit can occupy the full beam to port. This means there’s room for a comprehensive wet bar opposite a large, sociable dinette.

Flip-over backrests on the helm bench and aft sunpad allow both of these to double up as extra seating, allowing up to eight people to sit around the table. There’s even a clever little folding bulwark/terrace on the starboard side that turns into an extra seat overlooking the water.

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Yet more sunbathing space at the bow with a canopy shade and moveable side table complete the transformation from cold weather commuter to Mediterranean marvel, although you can still enclose the whole cockpit with camper covers should you need more shelter.

There’s also a really decent cuddy cabin below deck with a separate wetroom/heads compartment, a permanent double bed and an occasional extra single.

Being built in Finland, the quality seems a cut above the norm with a large and very sturdy T-top, smooth mouldings and chunky black grab rails all around. It all adds up to an impressively versatile and good value for money package.

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Quarken 35 Sport Tourer Specifications:

LOA: 35ft 1in (10.68m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.48m)

Engines: 2 x 300-350hp Yamaha

Top speed: 45-50 knots

Price from: €250,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.quarken.com

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