Pardo 43 First Look: Is This the Ultimate Walkaround Day Boat?

The Pardo 43's evolution is subtle but significant, enhancing core design traits that made the original so successful

Very few boat-building formulas feel as clear and recognisable as Pardo’s. The reverse bow, the clean lines, the walkaround decks, the central dinette, the aft sunbed, the transverse galley, the t-top and the open-plan overnighting space are just some of the essential design traits. We’ve seen it all before from Pardo and from other brands, keen to emulate its success.

So you would be forgiven for thinking that this all-new Pardo 43 is much the same as the old one. But look a bit more closely and the differences begin to emerge.

The sheerline has been subtly revised, providing greater elevation at the bow. There’s a new digital boat management system and a pair of new boarding steps built into the bulwarks amidships. The dash now has space for three 12in plotters, and the carbon-fibre t-top has been redesigned to integrate more cleanly with the screen.

There’s also a four-man forward lounge, so you can use the foredeck for more than just sunbathing. The access door to the cabins is now a simple push-button affair, and when you get down below, the fact the new boat uses larger hull windows makes the lower deck far more inviting.

As a purist day boat, that lower deck adopts a sensible open-plan layout with a convertible lounge forward, a day heads to starboard, a breakfast bar to port and a pair of beds beneath the cockpit. And with additional glazing in the foredeck moulding and a lovely big skylight at the entry point, spending proper time down here is a pleasure rather than a chore.

Available with ips-500s, 600s or 650s (or with a beefy set of outboards for the american market), this subtle but significant evolution feels like a very well judged upgrade.

Pardo 43 Specifications:

LOA: 45ft 11in (14.0m)

Beam: 13ft 9in (4.2m)

Engines: twin Volvo IPS-500s-650s

Speed: 36 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.pardoyachts.com

