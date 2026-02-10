Nimbus 495 Coupé first look: Inland Waterways Just Met Their Match

With an electric folding mast, the Nimbus 495 Coupé offers a realistic solution for exploring European and America’s Great Loop inland waterways

According to Jonas Göthberg, Commercial Director at Nimbus, a coupé owner wants no part in the maintenance, exposure and immodesty of a flybridge.

Instead, they want extended time on board – weeks rather than weekends–- alongside comfy interior space and year-round practicality. That’s why the Nimbus 495 Coupé is a coupé version of the recently introduced 495 Fly will be specifically optimised for easy, owner-operated liveaboard cruising.

In the absence of a flybridge, it gets a much larger sunroof, with an exterior awning system above the glass, enabling you to shade the saloon while retaining ventilation. The removal of the flybridge staircase will also bring a more capable galley into play, with a worktop big enough for two plus plenty of extra storage. And there’s also room for a new aft locker so you don’t have to take wet boots, foulies and lifejackets inside.

The Nimbus 495 Coupé also has space for extra solar panels, extending the time you can rest at anchor without the need for your generator; and roof storage is also a strength, with dedicated zones for liferafts, SUPs and inflatable dinghies.

But for some, the most critical benefit of the new boat is likely to be the bridge clearance. By using an electrically foldable mast that reduces the air draft to less than 11ft 6in, the Coupé is now a very realistic solution both for the inland waterways of Europe and for America’s Great Loop.

To add even more flexibility to the mix, the Nimbus 495 Coupé will also be available with a shortened swim platform, dropping the LOA below 14m for simplified boat registration and easier berthing. And it will also get a more traditional mahogany interior option for the warmer ambience favoured by long-term liveaboard cruisers.

Happily, all the good stuff looks set to remain – the three-cabin lower deck; the fold-down transom window that gives extra privacy when berthed stern-to; the stylish curved aft glass sections; and the easy contact between helm, galley and saloon.

Designed for people who favour ease of use and self-sufficiency over crew, the 495 Coupé is also a doddle to drive, thanks to unobstructed sightlines, a big side door, a wide starboard side deck and plenty of intuitive driver aids.

And the stiff but lightweight vacuum-infused hull with structural bulkheads is also the same as that of the Fly model, so it’s reasonable to expect a highly refined cruise, with sound readings as low as 64db(A) at 20 knots.

Nimbus 495 Coupé Specifications:

LOA: 49ft 1in (14.90m)

Beam: 15ft 1in (4.60m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS650s

Top speed: 30 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.nimbusboats.com

