Parker Monaco 110 Fly: This 38ft pocket flybridge has superyacht ideas

The Parker Monaco 110 Fly is a rare sub-40ft flybridge design, packing flexible spaces and a sliding transom bench into its tight footprint

Sub-40ft flybridge boats are few and far between these days so we were pleased to stumble across this Parker Monaco 110 Fy at the Palma Show. It was originally launched back in 2020 but having never seen one in the flesh before, we were pleasantly surprised by what we found.

It may only be 38ft long but every one of those inches has been used to good effect. The transom bench slides backwards to expand the deck space when the engines are down and the flybridge steps swivel out of the way to create a better flow between the saloon and cockpit. Even the superstructure is offset to port to free up a safe starboard walkway to the foredeck, where you’ll find three big sunpads and a forward-facing bench under a pop-up sunshade.

The steps up to the flybridge are quite steep, but once up, there’s a good sized dinette to port, a helm station to starboard and a co-pilot’s bench opposite.

Recommended videos for you

Bifold doors and a lifting aft window create a wide opening into the saloon, including a handy bar area for passing food and drinks outside.

Big windows, light fabrics and oak woodwork gives everything a fresh, modern feel and there’s a helm door as well as a skylight letting light and fresh air into the front end as well.

The portside dinette converts to a double bed when needed but given that there’s already a comfortable owner’s cabin in the bow and a guest double amidships, you’re hardly short of sleeping space as it is. You will have to share the same bathroom but at least it’s a good one with Jack and Jill doors and a generous shower compartment.

With a top speed of 40 knots from the largest 350hp engines and quite a lot of weight up top we’re intrigued to see how it handles, but you can always opt for a Seakeeper 3 stabiliser, as the owner of this boat had. And with prices starting from €330,000, it certainly looks like a lot of boat for the money.

Article continues below…

Parker Monaco 110 Fly Specifications:

LOA: 38ft 2in (11.64m)

Beam: 11ft 10in (3.63m)

Engines: 2 x 350hp Mercury

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: From €330,000

Contact details: www.parkerpoland.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.