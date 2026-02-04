Pearl 73 First Look: New folding terraces add to vista options

Pearl is updating its popular 72 with a cleverly reworked exterior and a new interior layout, resulting in the Pearl 73

Pearl is updating its popular 72 with a cleverly reworked exterior and a new interior layout. The refresh is accompanied by a change of name to Pearl 73.

The most significant exterior upgrade is the addition of folding terraces on either side of the cockpit – although the 72 had drop-down platforms too, these were smaller, lower and closer to the stern. The new ones are further forward and, when open, align with the cockpit to create a single larger deck area as well as much improved views.

The only other exterior tweaks are largely cosmetic, including changes to the hull glazing, bulwark cutouts and flybridge hard top.

The Pearl 73’s Interior

The interior changes are more extensive, particularly in the saloon. The galley is now aft instead of amidships with an opening rear window that connects it to a cockpit bar with a couple of built-in stools so guests can sit and chat with the chef.

As this only occupies the starboard side, there’s enough room to port for an oval-shaped dining table with a bench and freestanding chairs. That leaves the amidships as a dedicated lounging area with a large C-shaped sofa around a coffee table to starboard and a stairwell to port leading to three of the four main cabins.

Forward of this is the two-person inside helm, the companionway to the forward owner’s suite and another small L-shaped settee to port so you can keep the skipper company under way. There’s even a crew cabin sandwiched between the amidships VIP and the engineroom with its own access from the port side deck.

The flybridge and foredeck seating remain largely unchanged as does the tender garage. Owners can choose between twin 1400-1550hp MAN V12s with top speeds

of 30 knots and 33 knots respectively.

The first Pearl 73 is due to be delivered to the South of France in time for the Cannes show. The second is available for delivery later this year. Prices start at £2.87m ex taxes.

