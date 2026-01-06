Riva 58 Capri: The Open Sportscruiser That Blends Rivale and Diable DNA

The new Riva 58 Capri has evolved from the 56 Rivale, seamlessly drawing on the 68 Diable to set a new benchmark for open sportscruisers.

The Riva 58 Capri is a new open sportscruiser from Riva is designed as an evolution of the 56 Rivale. As you might expect then, it comes with the same cabin configuration and engine options. However, it also takes inspiration from the 68 Diable.

That sees an updated exterior, which supplements those long hull windows and raked stainless steel vents with swept guardrails and a half-height tinted wraparound screen beneath the integrated hardtop.

Nestling in the shelter of that hardtop sits a long wet bar to starboard and a pair of seating areas to port – the forward one providing very natural companion seating for the skipper; and the aft one delivering a relatively relaxed low-level L-shaped dining zone that integrates well with the settee built into the forward edge of the sunbed.

While the sunbed sits beyond the reach of the hardtop, there are retractable electric biminis integrated into the roof structure for shade both here and at the bow lounge.

There’s also a pair of elegant staircases leading down to the hydraulic aft platform, where the garage houses a Williams 325 TurboJet tender. Given both the space parameters and the sporty posturing of the new 58 Capri, it can’t quite emulate the bow lounge of the 68 Diable but what it does provide is a central sunpad with integrated rails and a calibre of detailing and finish that is well worth the trip forward.

And while the day boating credentials are very strong, this boat was also designed with cruising practicality in mind… Like the 56 Rivale, it comes with two main cabins: the owner’s cabin amidships with a transverse bed and a port bathroom; and the VIP in the bow. They’re split, one from the other, by a starboard lounge and a port galley.

There’s also a port bunk cabin that can be used for crew, extra guests or simply storage of bulky cruising gear. Equipped with twin MAN V8 1,000hp or 1,200hp diesels, you can expect performance of up to 37 knots, alongside oceans of refinement.

And thanks to a massive overhead sunroof built into that hardtop, you can open things up for a classical Riva wind-in-the-hair helming experience.

Riva 58 Capri Specifications:

LOA: 56ft 8in (17.27m)

Beam: 15ft 7in (4.74m)

Engines: twin MAN V8 1000-1200hp

Top speed: 33-37 knots

Price: on application

Contact details: www.riva-yacht.com

