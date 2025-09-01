Sunreef Ultima 55 first look: A chic and sporty powercat with a penhouse feel

Sunreef is hoping to wow the crowds at the Cannes Yachting Festival with the European debut of its striking Sunreef Ultima 55 powercat

The first of an all-new range of twin-hulled sportscruisers that will eventually stretch from 44ft to 111ft, it is built at a new shipyard in the United Arab Emirates rather than at Sunreef’s headquarters in Poland. It made its world debut at the Dubai boat show in February.

Aggressively styled with arrowhead stems above the waterline and forward-raked bridge windows, the Ultima 55 provides a sporty alternative to the Polish yard’s range of high volume cruising catamarans.

Walkaround decks, a large sunpad on the foredeck and fold-down quarter cheeks that extend an already wide cockpit, make it ideally suited to Mediterranean dayboating and rapid hops between anchorages. The beam already measures a substantial 18ft 4in but with the platforms down that extends to 24ft 11in – quite the beach club for a model with an LOA of 55ft.

The deckhouse is configured conventionally enough. There is a large lounge aft, an amidships galley, and a two-seat helm console with the driver’s seat and wheel on the centreline.

There are two ensuite double cabins, one in each hull. Both have aft-facing beds forward but the port one is the larger of the two as it extends further aft. The starboard one is cut short to make room for a snug crew cabin behind it.

Power comes from a pair of Volvo Penta D8 IPS-800s, which deliver a top speed of 35 knots and a fast cruise of 24 knots. It also has a 15kWh lithium battery bank for silent running at anchor.

A dozen 55s have already been sold, including a couple of Brabus versions. Prices start at €2.2 million excluding taxes.

