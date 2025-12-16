New Apreamare Gozzo 48 Cabin: The Classical Sorrentine Fishing Boat, Reimagined

The Apreamare Gozzo 48 Cabin is the new Gozzo flagship, a classical Sorrentine fishing boat with a modern twist

Historic Italian yard, Apreamare, is famous for its modern interpretation of the classical Sorrentine fishing boat, so it’s no surprise to see the new flagship of the Gozzo line retracing that well-trodden path. As you would expect, the focal point of the 48 Cabin is the deckhouse.

It comes with a dinette that makes good use of a reversible helm seat to encompass the entire starboard side. And an equally long port galley frees up the space for three cabins and two bathrooms down below.

There’s flexibility here, though. You can opt for the two-cabin version instead, in which case the second midships twin is used as a lower galley instead. Either way, you still get an ensuite owner’s cabin up in the bow, which takes full advantage of the foredeck’s raised mouldings.

And you still get a very useful arrangement of external living spaces. Up at the bow, a bench in the leading edge of the island sunbed faces forward to a pair of seat pods, one on either side of the anchor winch. That’s a handy way of generating a viable seating alternative to the zones further aft but in truth, the cockpit remains the chief spot for outdoor fun on this boat…

Orbited by that trademark curved transom, it provides another sun pad with integrated bench seat, but this time with a table that raises up at the touch of a button from its flush-mount position in the deck.

There’s also a generous expanse of open space for whatever kind of freestanding furniture you fancy, and the fact that you get secure walkaround decks and a transom gate on the port side to access the aft swim platform means this is about as safe and secure as the family boater could want.

In terms of propulsion, there are more options than you might imagine. You can equip the 48 Cabin with twin IPS700 or 800s, or you can go for the more traditional route with a pair of D8 600hp on straight shafts for speeds in the region of 30-31 knots. Either way, if you want to supplement the primary guest cabins with a compact aft crew cabin, that can also be done.

And while the Gozzo’s very distinctive style won’t be for everyone, the fact that Apreamare has been building boats since 1869 makes its vintage vibes feel pleasingly authentic.

Apreamare Gozzo 48 Cabin Specifications:

LOA: 48ft 3in (14.70m)

Beam: 15ft 5in (4.70m)

Engines: Twin IPS-700 or 800s / D8 600hp shaftdrives

Top speed: 31 knots

Price: from €950,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.apreamare.it

