Sunreef Ultima 88 first look: Tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz has already ordered one

With orders from Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz and powerboat racer Tim Ciasulli, the Sunreef Ultima 88 shifts the brand into high-speed luxury

Given that tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz and former world powerboat champion Tim Ciasulli have ordered one of the new Ultima 88s before the first example has even hit the water, it’s fair to say that Sunreef must be doing something right.

It certainly looks the business, eschewing the rather upright looks of its high volume cruising powercats in favour of a far sleeker, sportier design.

Despite this, it still packs in a remarkable amount of living space and some very clever features.

Foremost among these is the Ocean Lounge at the stern. A pair of fold- down aft terraces and an extended hydraulic stern platform link up with the smaller fixed platform to create a huge chill- out zone close to the water. Two cantilevered sunbeds on either side of the tender garage provide some built-in lounging space, but there’s another huge sunbed above them and room for several more freestanding chairs or beanbags on the same level.

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The main cockpit looks every bit as large, but thanks to the long flybridge overhang and extended side buttresses, it’s extremely well sheltered from both the sun and wind. There’s room here for a big freestanding dining table and chairs plus an outside galley, a couple of aft-facing sofas and steps up to the flybridge.

Full details of the interior haven’t yet been released but we understand it includes a full beam owner’s suite with its own private sauna and four further ensuite double guest cabins.

Power comes from either a pair of Volvo Penta IPS1050’s giving a top speed of around 26 knots or a full diesel electric hybrid system with integrated solar panels to boost its electric-only range and the silent running of all its systems while at anchor.

There is even talk of a hydrofoil option to reduce fuel consumption and increase speed under diesel power. No wonder it appeals to such a wide range of sports stars and celebrities.

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Sunreef Ultima 88 Specifications:

LOA: 88ft 0in (26.8m)

Beam: 30ft 0in (9.1m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta PS1050

Top speed: 26 knots

Price: On application

Contact details: www.sunreef-yachts-ultima.com

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