Sunreef 55 Open first look: Mystery surrounds new hybrid powercat

Catamaran specialist Sunreef has released renderings of a stunning new hybrid-powered Sunreef 55 Open, but won’t say how fast it is, how it’s powered or how much it’ll cost…

The Sunreef 55 Open is described as a fast hybrid but no details of the engines or speed have yet been confirmed. Nonetheless, this sleek new catamaran is an exciting prospect, with its reverse bow, forward-raked windscreen, walkaround deck and fold-down aft terraces that extend an already wide cockpit even further.

Despite what looks like an enclosed wheelhouse amidships, it’s actually open at the back, providing a seamless connection between the sunbathing area aft and the covered cockpit and helm station further forward.

The accommodation features two ensuite doubles forward, one in each hull. Both have similar-size aft-facing beds but the standard layout shows a larger cabin to port with quite a bit more floor space than the starboard one.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

This leaves room for a third single cabin to starboard with a transverse bed and a heads compartment, so could be suitable for either a single guest or a crew. There is also space aft of the enginerooms for storage or another crew berth if required. As this is billed as a semi-custom offering, alternative layouts may be possible.

Although Sunreef has confirmed it will offer a hybrid engine option, details of its powertrain are still under wraps. The renderings show a full planing hull with what appears to be surface drive rooster tails streaming out the back.

However, it’s not clear whether this means a mixture of electric motors for silent low-speed running and diesel engines for efficient, speedy cruising, or some other combination.

Interestingly the Sunreef 55 Open will not be built at the yard’s existing facilities in Poland, but at a new facility in the UAE. Despite not yet releasing a public price list, Sunreef claims to have taken orders for six 55 Opens during the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.