Absolute 52 Fly first look: New Italian design promises vast sea views

The new Absolute 52 Fly appears to adhere very closely to the dynamic blueprint laid down by the latest generation 56 and 60...

Externally, it features the same oversized hull windows, cutaway bulwarks, glass aft balustrades and floor-to-ceiling main deck glazing.

It also uses the same extended aft cockpit and vertical transom to push the party zone as far back as possible, as well as three-piece sliding patio doors to open up the internal saloon.

It’s clear then that wide open decks, natural light and vast unobstructed sea views remain at the very heart of the 52’s ethos.

As on the Absolute 56 and Absolute 60, the aft cockpit is also supplemented by major outdoor socialising zones at the bow and flybridge.

On the foredeck, a central walkaround unit comprises an integrated settee, table and sunbed capable of seating nine people.

And on the upper deck, a relaxed stern terrace with freestanding seats is serviced by a central bar built into the back of a big C-shaped dinette.

There’s also a three-person sunlounger ahead of the twin helm, which means you could feasibly seat the entire ship’s company of 14 up here.

The main deck uses a large aft galley to cater for the cockpit and flybridge, as well as the forward dining station. And it looks well equipped too, with a full-height fridge and separate freezer, plus a very decent pantry.

Here, as elsewhere, the Absolute 52 Fly is fitted with plenty of modular furniture to preserve flexibility. It also features electric sliding windows for extra ventilation, which is particularly welcome on a boat with a full-sized flybridge.

And to further improve the cruising experience, you can opt for solar panels on the hardtop, freeing yourself of generator noise at anchor.

Down below, the Absolute 52 Fly does a good job of belying its modest waterline length with an aft crew cabin plus accommodation for six.

The full-beam forward owner’s cabin features a walkaround bed, generous ensuite facilities and large windows. The starboard guest cabin features a push-button system to convert it from a twin to a double.

And while the full-beam mid cabin shares its heads and shower compartment with both the twin and day guests, the space it opens up elsewhere makes that look like a very rewarding design decision.

Absolute 52 Fly specifications

LOA: 54ft 9in (16.76m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.67m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D8-IPS800s

Top speed: 30 knots

Price: TBC