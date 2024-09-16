Arksen 65 first look: Brand new British explorer yacht

The Arksen 65 is an impressive new explorer motor yacht from the British builder that offer 3,700nm range from its 9,200 litre. fuel tank

British yard Arksen has released more details of its new 65ft explorer yacht. Like its bigger sister, the tri-deck Arksen 85, the first of which was launched earlier this year, the smaller two-deck 65 is designed for low-impact, self-sufficient adventures. The aluminium low displacement hull from Humphreys Yacht Design is built for ultra-efficient long-range cruising in all climates.

At the heart of the yacht is an open-plan saloon with aft galley and lounge forward to make the most of the views through the panoramic wraparound glazing. Then there’s a choice of two or three cabins on the lower deck – a forward ensuite owners’ cabin, an ensuite twin or double aft of the central engineroom, and a smaller space between them that can be specified as a third ensuite double, an owners’ study, workshop, laundry or lower galley to free up space in the saloon.

A big plus of the all-aluminium construction is the ability to offer semi-customised interiors without the constraints of the fixed bulkheads that moulded GRP hulls require. It’s also a more sustainable material that contains up to 70% recycled metal and can easily be recycled again.

Conventional diesel and parallel diesel/ electric hybrid propulsion packages are available. The proposed engines are heavy duty John Deere diesels delivering a modest 160hp at 2,300rpm on straight shafts for maximum reliability, refinement and a top speed of 12 knots.

The range from its 9,200 litres of fuel is predicted to be around 3,700nm at 9 knots or as much as 5,000nm at 8 knots. The hybrid variant uses the same engines but will also have a zero-emissions mode for environmentally sensitive areas and silent running at anchor.

The raised-helm position aft can be either partially or fully enclosed beneath its hardtop.

Twin freshwater tanks fore and aft can be used to trim the yacht under way with fin and/ or gyro stabilisers taking care of roll. Twin skegs also allow the yacht to dry out without damaging the sterngear. A tender of up to 3.4m (11ft) can be carried on or above the bathing platform and launched using an aft deck crane.

An Arksen 65 should take about 18 months to build. Prices start from £3.2 million, excluding taxes, with a typical spec nearer £4 million.

