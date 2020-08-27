It’s a great time to be in the market for an entry-level boat. Saxdor is making waves with its 200 Sport and with the 22 Spyder, Axopar clearly wants a slice of the action, too.

The headline news is that you can get an Axopar 22 Spyder with a 115hp Mercury outboard for less than €50,000 including VAT.

For that, you get a scaled-down version of Axopar’s excellent twin-stepped hull, deep walkaround deck spaces, and well protected seating.

Crucially, with a beam of 7ft 4in (2.23m) the Axopar 22 Spyder will comfortably fit on a road trailer.

As with the Axopar 28 and 37 there is a range of deck layouts including a multi-storage option with sunpad for storing water toys and one with a U-shaped sofa at the stern with a toilet compartment in the console, which boosts the 22 Spyder’s dayboat credentials significantly.

There’s no word yet on whether there will be a T-top variant available, so it’s the fully open 22 Spyder for now but it seems likely that some sort of fixed shade version will be in the pipeline.

Doesn’t it look great as an open boat, though? Low, lean, and full of purpose, it has real muscle boat intent.

The entry-level one is unlikely to have muscle boat performance but with the optional 175hp motor on the back, it should comfortably top 40 knots.

If Axopar has successfully managed to distill the best of its larger models into a compact 23-footer then we’re in for a real treat.

Specification

LOA: 23ft 2in (7.2m)

Beam: 7ft 4in (2.23m)

Engines: Single outboard 115-175hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: €49,000 inc VAT