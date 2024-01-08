Axopar 29 first look: evolution of a market disruptor

The original Axopar 28 triggered a boating revolution in 2014. The new Axopar 29 looks like evolution rather than revolution but there’s more than enough here to keep it one step ahead of its many imitators...

Axopar is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the launch of an all-new 29ft model at the upcoming Düsseldorf boat show. A replacement for the hugely popular Axopar 28, over 2,700 of which have been sold since 2014, it promises more of everything except weight.

Outwardly similar in appearance to its predecessor, the new Axopar 29 is an entirely fresh design that has been carefully honed to build on the 28’s defining characteristics.

That starts with a brand new twin-step hull measuring 29ft 4in (8.95m) long and 9ft 9in wide (2.98m) – 8in longer and 1in wider than the old one. However, a more integrated moulding process with fewer bolt-on elements means it weighs almost the same as the previous one but with the added benefit of increased strength and reduced noise and vibration.

Article continues below…

Axopar 28 OC review We get the long awaited Axopar 28 OC out on the water for its first UK sea trial £75000 VIDEO: Axopar 37 review Jack Haines puts the Axopar 37 to the test in challenging seas off Mallorca

Recommended videos for you

A fresh focus on hydrodynamics is also said to improve handling and performance, which combined with an increased power rating of up to 450hp should make for higher speeds with little or no penalty at the fuel pumps. A larger fuel tank (up from 280 to 400 litres) capitalises on this to deliver a significantly longer range.

However, the most obvious visual difference is the design and layout of the deck spaces. A more pronounced bow flair above the waterline not only results in a drier ride (one of the few criticisms of the previous model) but also a wider, more spacious foredeck large enough to house a U-shaped seating area instead of the old L-shaped one.

A more substantial centre console, with a moulded-in two-person bench in front of the helm, links up with the bow seating to create a social hub large enough to seat six people.

It’s a similar story in the aft cockpit where the previous row of four forward-facing seats has been replaced by a more convivial U-shaped dinette allowing up to eight people to sit around a large table. Padded lockers either side of the outboard engine provide more places for guests to perch at anchor.

The changes extend below deck level, where that elongated centre console now creates enough room below for what is described as a ‘multi-storage space’.

Accessed via the forward seat, it houses a heads and sink but can be pressed into service as an occasional sleeping cabin for two, meaning up to four people can sleep aboard if you opt for the aft cabin layout.

As with the 28, the 29 will come in three different guises: a fully open Spyder, a Sun Top variant with a large fabric sunroof, and a Cross Cabin, featuring a fully enclosed wheelhouse.

The big change here is a more dynamic looking pilothouse with a distinctive forward rake and a wraparound rear screen for improved visibility. Larger opening side doors, with no threshold to trip over, and increased headroom should improve passenger comfort while roof bars and a small array of solar panels above the forward eyebrow support its adventure boat billing.

Axopar 29 specifications

LOA: 29ft (8.95m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (2.98m)

Draft: 2ft 8in (0.80m)

Engines: 300-450hp

Fuel capacity: 105 gal (400 litres)