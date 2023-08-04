Beneteau Antares 12 first look: Cannes debut for more powerful outboard model

The latest incarnation of this popular family flybridge cruiser has a practical three-cabin, two-heads layout down below, a spacious deck saloon with a converting sofa – so you can sleep eight – and three outdoor relaxation areas...

On-deck features include a fold-down bulwark on the starboard side of the cockpit for a welcome bit of extra space, an adjustable backrest on the foredeck sunpad, and a smart asymmetric superstructure design to provide a nice wide side deck along the starboard side to link the cockpit with the bow seating area.

There is also a three-part folding cockpit door to completely open up the saloon, while flybridge has forward-facing seats for three, along with a good-size U-shaped sofa with table.

Downstairs, the owner’s cabin in the bows has an ensuite head, while the two guest cabins lie amidships, tucked under the saloon sole, sharing the day head and shower compartment on the starboard side. The port guest cabin has permanent twin berths, while the one to starboard has a single that converts to a double.

The feature most likely to catch the eye of Antares aficionados, of course, is the new model’s choice of two V10 or three V8 Verado outboards, totalling 800hp or 900hp, for a top speed of nearly 37 knots.

Since the twin Volvo D6 diesels found in many earlier versions of the Beneteau Antares 12 are twice the weight of the Mercury V10s, it’s easy to see why outboards are a no-brainer for today’s boat designers.

Unfortunately the fuel tanks haven’t got any bigger, so the thirstier petrol engines return a really quite limited range – just 127 nautical miles at 20.5 knots with the two V10s, according to Beneteau’s test data, and only slightly better with the three V8s, allowing for a ten per cent reserve.

Beneteau Antares 12 specifications

LOA: 42ft 7in (12.97m)

Beam: 12ft 5in (3.78m)

Engines: 2 x 400hp or 3 x 300hp Mercury

Top speed: 36.8 knots

Starting price: Available upon application