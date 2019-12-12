Antares 11: Beneteau launches first balcony boat at Paris show

Beneteau has launched its largest Antares model yet and the first to feature a folding cockpit balcony.

The Antares 11 measures just over 36ft long, but as with the rest of the range it will be powered by outboard engines only – in this case a pair of 300hp Suzukis.

No performance figures have yet been released, but expect a top speed of more than 30 knots. The design is a collaboration between Beneteau and Sarrazin Design offering a stylish take on the traditional sportsfisher layout.

The roofline has been extended right to the transom and asymmetric decks give a wide deep walkway to starboard, complete with a side gate in the bulwark and a helm door.

The aft seating converts to a sunbed with an angled headrest, allowing its occupants to look out over the folding terrace. Serious fishing types will also appreciate the ease with which a big catch can now be hauled on board.

The other big win is a full-beam mid cabin with a double and a single bed and windows at both ends of the cabin – although its location under the saloon is likely to limit headroom. The master cabin is forward. Both share the same large heads.

The galley is on the main deck behind the helm and opposite a dinette that converts to a further double, taking sleeping capacity to seven. The Antares 11 was given a public debut earlier this week at the 2019 Paris Boat Show, which runs until Dec 15.