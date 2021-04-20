Beneteau Swift Trawler 47 yacht tour: Does exactly what it says on the tin

The Beneteau Swift Trawler 47 provides all the long-range practicality of a trawler yacht, but with a swift turn of pace. Nick shows us around...

Its name may be obvious, but some of the other tricks that the Swift Trawler 47 has up its sleeve aren’t immediately apparent.

Take the cockpit design for instance, which includes twin folding gates and a sliding flybridge ladder so you can accommodate a wheelchair user on the aft deck.

Moving inside, the Beneteau Swift Trawler 47 boasts a light and modern interior design. The galley is located close to the helm, meaning you can knock up a light meal while making great progress to your chosen coastal destination.

Article continues below…

Accommodation is another one of this design’s key strengths, with a choice of two or three cabins below decks and a pair of bathrooms – not bad for a boat that’s just a shade over 48ft.

Enjoy the tour…

Specifications

LOA: 48ft4in (14.74m)

Beam: 14ft6in (4.42m)

Displacement (light): 12,685kg (27,965lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,930l (425 gal)

Water capacity: 640l (141 gal)

Engines: Twin 425hp Cummins shaft-drives

Top speed: 26 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 325nm

CE Certification: B for 14 people

Price: £440,000