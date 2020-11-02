Bering 145 first look: Turkish yard’s new flagship yacht is more than an explorer

Turkish shipyard Bering has established a reputation for building no-nonsense ocean crossing passagemakers, but its new Bering 145 flagship, due for launch in early 2022, looks set to be its most ambitious project yet.

With a full displacement steel hull of just over 500 tonnes and an aluminium superstructure, the Bering 145 combines a fuel capacity of 95,600 litres with a parallel hybrid drive system for a range of 12,000nm at a cruising speed of 9 knots.

Under conventional diesel power the range is still a staggering 4,500nm at 8 knots; the maximum speed is 15 knots.

The yacht’s hybrid system drives the propellers via electric motors that are powered by a bank of batteries that are recharged by variable speed generators.

There’s enough power on tap that the yacht can enter or leave its berth in silence using electric-only mode.

There is more to the Bering 145 than exploration though, as its deck spaces and beautiful interior make clear.

There are six staterooms with a master suite on the main deck that features a glass area measuring more than 9.5m². As well as the five guest cabins there is also accommodation for 12 crew.

The aft end of the lower deck boasts 40m² of outdoor living space sheltered by an overhang where there is enough storage for a pair of tenders and two jet-skis, offloaded by a deck crane.

The top deck is part protected by a hard top and includes a deck galley and hot tub. An explorer yacht this may be but it is not lacking in luxurious touches.

Specification

LOA: 145ft 0in (44.2m)

Beam: 31ft 8in (9.7m)

Engines: Diesel electric hybrid

Top speed: 15 knots

Starting price: Available on application