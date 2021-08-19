Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Bering 70

Now here’s a thing. Hull constructed of 6mm steel. Superstructure 6mm aluminium, topped by a fibreglass flybridge.

Watertight bulkheads, fine entry, long waterline, rounded displacement hull, long range. Few boats will look more out of place at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, and yet few will attract so much attention.

The Bering 70 was conceived by naval architect Valeriy Savelyev, styled by the Australian yacht designer Scott Blee, and built by Bering in Turkey.

As the debut model in the shipyard’s Coastal series, her deliberately shallow draught of just over 4ft (1.33m) makes her especially suitable for exploring littoral waters rather than ocean passagemaking.

Article continues below…

There are sturdy skegs to protect the sterngear in case you’ve got the echo sounder set to feet instead of metres.

The compact deck saloon is flanked by wide, safe side decks and a spacious cockpit aft, and has a decent-looking dinette and midships galley, and a separate wheelhouse.

Down below, the Bering 70’s sleeping arrangements feature a spacious ensuite owner’s cabin amidships and a VIP forward, with one small twin-bunk cabin between them, opposite the day head.

There is crew accommodation for two in the stern. The interior décor on the prototype is pleasantly modern, with light fabrics and veneers to open up the spaces.

Under a fixed hardtop, the flybridge has plenty of seating and lounging space, and tender stowage aft. For sun-worshippers the foredeck sunpad is the place to be.

With its 1,500-gallon (6,800lt) fuel capacity and modest horsepower, the shipyard claims an impressive cruising range of 3,000 nautical miles for the 65-tonne 70 at a sensible eight knots.

Just as important for a boat whose owners might reasonably expect to operate independently for longish periods is its 280-gallon (1,273lt) fresh water capacity.

Bering 70 specification

LOA: 73ft 6in (22.4m)

Beam: 18ft 3in (5.6m)

Engines: Twin 305hp Cummins QSB 6.7

Top speed: 11 knots

Starting price: TBC