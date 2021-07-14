Bering B72 first look: Ocean crossing follow-up looks even more capable

Between them, the three B65s which precede this all-new Bering B72 have covered over 100,000 nautical miles.

So it’s fair to say that their owners and captains were in a solid position to deliver some feedback when it came to updating that particular model.

Without wanting to stray away from the success of the 65’s underpinnings and its rugged aesthetic, Bering has endowed the B72 with greater volume, better equipment and more storage space to create an even more capable ocean-bashing cruiser.

The interesting thing about the Bering B72 is that despite having the no-nonsense look of an expedition yacht, a tough steel hull, displacement of nearly 120 tonnes and a staggering cruising range of 5,000nm at 7 knots, on board it doesn’t submit to the teak-lined styling of a traditional ocean-going cruiser like a Nordhavn or a Fleming.

The interior is bright and modern, dominated by a modern cream palette with subtle backlighting and great slabs of marble in the case of the saloon table.

A US brand but built in Antalya, Turkey, Bering prides itself on its willingness to customise its boats for individual owners and that is reflected in the layout of the B72.

The standard configuration comprises three cabins with an owner’s suite in the bow but there is the option to have five or six cabins on the lower deck with or without crew quarters.

The deck spaces, though functional, still have an eye on comfort – as well as the protected cockpit dinette and seating on the flybridge there is also a sofa and table on the foredeck.

For those who want something with bluewater capabilities but crave some more panache, Bering is right on the money.

Bering B72 specification

LOA: 72ft 0in (21.9m)

Beam: 19ft 7in (6m)

Engines: Twin 326hp Cummins QSL9

Top speed: 10 knots

Starting price: Available on application