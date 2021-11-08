Candela is hoping to revolutionise the market for electric boats with a larger, 28ft cabin version of its radical C-7 foiling sportsboat, called the Candela C-8.

The Candela C-8 uses a development of the active foiling technology pioneered on the C-7 but fitted to a longer, wider hull that has been engineered for mass market production.

This means that even though the Candela C-8 is a substantially bigger, better equipped, more comfortable weekender, it’s only marginally more expensive than the custom-built Candela C-7 and on a par with premium petrol-powered weekenders of the same size.

Prices will start at €290,000 ex tax, with first deliveries expected in the spring. Candela reckons the C-8 will be an ‘iPhone moment’ for the industry, when all-electric boats switch from being a niche alternative to a mainstream buying choice.

Early sales figures seem to back that up with 65 orders taken since details of the C-8 were released in September. According to Candela, this makes it one of the best selling premium 28ft sportsboats in Europe, regardless of power source.

Although at first glance the C-8 may look like a regular runabout, you can’t miss the bright red strut sticking up through a hole in the aft sunpad.

This is linked to Candela’s all-new C-POD electric drive system, which can be raised to reduce its draught in shallow water but lowered to keep the propeller in the water whilst foiling.

It also has an integrated T-shaped foil to create lift at the stern and adjust the trim when foiling.

The larger forward foil is also connected to a pair of lifting struts but these are hidden behind the helm console when raised. The foil itself docks inside the deeper of the hull’s two steps.

At displacement speed the Candela C-8 behaves like a conventional sportsboat but once it reaches 16 knots, the hull lifts clear of the water and starts to ‘fly’ on its two foils.

As well as reducing energy consumption by a reported 80%, it also makes for a much quieter, more comfortable ride because the hull stays above the waves while the foils stay below them.

Candela says the C-8 should be able to foil in wave heights up to 1.4m (4ft 7in) but will need to drop back off its foils to cope with rougher conditions.

It requires all of its 55kW (74hp) to take off, but once riding on its foils, it needs just 16kW (21hp) to maintain flight at around 20 knots.

A comparable planing boat requires around five to seven times more power to stay on the plane. A sophisticated system of sensors keeps the Candela C-8 flying level by adjusting the foils hundreds of times a second.

The result is said to be an ultra-stable ‘magic carpet’ ride in a straight line and sportscar-precise handling in the turns. Lightly loaded with four people, the C-8 will deliver a claimed range of 50nm at 22 knots and around 30nm at its top speed of 30 knots.

As well as being 3ft longer and four inches wider than the C-7, the Candela C-8 has a higher freeboard with a closed bow making it a drier, more seaworthy boat. It also creates space for a forward cabin with a V-shaped berth.

The cockpit features a pair of helm seats and a navigator’s seat that swivel to face the aft bench and dining table. A hardtop version will also be available.

Although relatively expensive to buy, Candela claims the C-8 will be vastly cheaper to run than an equivalent petrol powered boat.

The cost of recharging the 45kWh battery is said to be 95% cheaper than the petrol needed to cover the same distance, while the C-POD motor requires no oil changes nor servicing for 3,000 hours (more than most leisure boats do in a lifetime).

Candela has high hopes for the C-8 with an all-new factory already under construction capable of building 400 boats a year.

“As an inherently sceptical journalist I rarely believe the hype peddled in press releases,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae.

“But having now tested the C-7, I genuinely think the Candela C-8 could be a breakthrough model for electric boats.”