Centounonavi Vespro first look: New Italian brand set for Cannes boat show debut

Centounonavi is a new name, but one that comes with plenty of heritage – co-founder and naval architect Marco Arnaboldi is the son of Angelo, a renowned designer and boatbuilder and the man behind custom boatbuilder AB Yachts...

Centounonavi (literally ‘one hundred and one boats’) is based in the epicentre of Italian boatbuilding, Viareggio. The company’s first model is a slick-looking 55-footer with plenty of horsepower and an eye-watering top speed.

But it’s no mere mindless muscleboat, according to its creators: waterjet drives are less likely than conventional propellers to make sushi out of passing marine creatures, while much of the PVC cores used in its lightweight construction, along with other, unspecified aspects of the build, are sourced from recycled materials.

Also, an efficient hull design means that at its extraordinary cruising speed of 50 knots it burns “only” eight litres of diesel per mile.

Down below few details have been released regarding the accommodation layout, but it seems there is an owner’s suite in the bows, with a roomy shower compartment right forward that puts to good use the space gained by the yacht’s vertical chain-handling system.

There is also a midships guest cabin, and a central saloon and galley. Broad side decks provide easy access to the sunbed on the bow.

Various other cool design touches will certainly catch the eye at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, including the engineroom air intakes sensibly sited in the hardtop supports, a windscreen that disappears upwards into the hardtop for true wind in the hair cruising, a smart arrangement aft that sees the central sunbed swiftly convert into a dining table.

And of course the obligatory fold-down cockpit bulwarks that create a broad if rather precarious floating walkaround platform for eating, entertaining and perhaps the occasional unscheduled swim.

Centounonavi Vespro specifications

LOA: 54ft 9in (16.70m)

Beam: 15ft 1in (4.60m)

Engines: Twin 1,200hp MAN V8

Top speed: 56 knots

Starting price: Available upon application