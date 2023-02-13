Fiart P54 first look: Italian yard offering something completely new

We’re well acquainted with Fiart’s Classic sportscruisers and Seawalker day cruisers but this Fiart P54 is something new…

Hoving into view for its world debut at the Genoa Boat Show, the Fiart P54 aims to enable families to stay on board for a week or more without sacrificing the calibre of the day spaces or the quality of the styling.

And when you step on board, it feels like designer Stefano Pastrovich has been given licence to embrace that concept to the utmost.

In the absence of side decks, you get the full benefit of the P54’s 16ft 8in beam. As you move forward from the fold-down aft transom, asymmetrical sunbeds straddle each step, neatly tempering the sense of upward incline.

On the upper level, there’s a large port dining area opposite a starboard chaise longue and wet bar – and all of it is elevated from the deck on tapered legs and lit from beneath for a cool, floating-glow effect.

There’s also a huge central companionway to help make sense of it all by making the space feel free and open, even when the boat is at capacity. There are integrated glass panels on this elegantly tiered deck, generating all kinds of volume and light down below – and yet the P54’s profile barely betrays that at all.

On the contrary, the lovely arching gunwale line dips ahead of the helm, providing outstanding views across the flared bow. And rather cleverly, that whole bow space (which is up another couple of steps) is subtly recessed by about 30cm and lined with sundeck cushions.

That means you can seat up to 14 people on the bow or you can mix it up with a recessed Japanese-style dining zone to supplement the port station further aft. Down below, the forward VIP cabin can be split into adjoining bunk and double cabins by means of a sliding fore-and-aft bulkhead.

The full-beam ensuite owner’s cabin is tucked away further aft, behind a starboard day heads and a bright saloon with high-end kitchen and lounge. Clever, original and thought-provoking, the new Fiart P54 is a major departure for Mediterranean day boat design.

True, the finer details of Boat Number 1 still need a bit of refining but the merit of the concept is clear. If you want a premium Med-style day boat that can also operate as a delightfully indulgent high-end cruiser, the new Fiart P54 is mightily impressive.

Fiart P54 specifications

LOA: 54ft 7in (16.65m)

Beam: 16ft 8in (5.10m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D11 IPS 950s

Top speed: 39 knots

Starting price: €1.5 million