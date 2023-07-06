Performance brand SAY Carbon Yachts is launching its largest boat yet – a 52ft stunner with the performance to match its high-tech looks…
Weighing in at just 7.5 tonnes, thanks to an all-carbon-fibre hull and deck (around half the weight of a typical 50ft GRP craft), the SAY Carbon 52 will be powered by a relatively modest pair of petrol or diesel engines for a top speed of around 45 knots.
A hybrid electric waterjet drive is also an option, giving near silent displacement cruising at speeds of up to 8 knots. As well as its lightweight construction, the SAY Carbon 52 features a Petestep hull, which impressed us so much during our recent test drive of the X-Power 33.
This patented design uses specially shaped spray rails that fan out from the centreline, deflecting spray back under the hull and creating a high-pressure zone at the stern that is said to deliver a faster, smoother ride as well as increased fuel efficiency.
It will be powered by a pair of 430hp Volvo V8 petrol engines on sterndrives as standard, but 440hp D6 diesels are also on offer.
Partially protected by hardtop and archmast, the cockpit provides a mix of sunpads, booth seating, dining table and galley module, plus two pilot seats offset to starboard.
Accommodation below is as you would expect for a big day boat/weekender. There’s an L-shaped sofa and table to starboard and a double berth in the bow, but owners can choose whether to have a bulkhead and door to the cabin for increased privacy or to keep it open plan to maximise the feeling of space.
You can also choose between a single large heads and shower compartment to port or separate stalls for the shower and heads on either side.
SAY Carbon is promising an interior vibe to match the uber-cool exterior. Long hull windows and a half-glazed foredeck should also flood the owner’s berth with light.
The first SAY Carbon 52 is already under construction and is expected to get a world premiere at Boot Düsseldorf in 2024. Prices start at €1,635,000, excluding taxes.