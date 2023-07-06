Performance brand SAY Carbon Yachts is launching its largest boat yet – a 52ft stunner with the performance to match its high-tech looks…

Weighing in at just 7.5 tonnes, thanks to an all-carbon-fibre hull and deck (around half the weight of a typical 50ft GRP craft), the SAY Carbon 52 will be powered by a relatively modest pair of petrol or diesel engines for a top speed of around 45 knots.

A hybrid electric waterjet drive is also an option, giving near silent displacement cruising at speeds of up to 8 knots. As well as its lightweight construction, the SAY Carbon 52 features a Petestep hull, which impressed us so much during our recent test drive of the X-Power 33.

This patented design uses specially shaped spray rails that fan out from the centreline, deflecting spray back under the hull and creating a high-pressure zone at the stern that is said to deliver a faster, smoother ride as well as increased fuel efficiency.

It will be powered by a pair of 430hp Volvo V8 petrol engines on sterndrives as standard, but 440hp D6 diesels are also on offer.

Partially protected by hardtop and archmast, the cockpit provides a mix of sunpads, booth seating, dining table and galley module, plus two pilot seats offset to starboard.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

Accommodation below is as you would expect for a big day boat/weekender. There’s an L-shaped sofa and table to starboard and a double berth in the bow, but owners can choose whether to have a bulkhead and door to the cabin for increased privacy or to keep it open plan to maximise the feeling of space.

You can also choose between a single large heads and shower compartment to port or separate stalls for the shower and heads on either side.

SAY Carbon is promising an interior vibe to match the uber-cool exterior. Long hull windows and a half-glazed foredeck should also flood the owner’s berth with light.

The first SAY Carbon 52 is already under construction and is expected to get a world premiere at Boot Düsseldorf in 2024. Prices start at €1,635,000, excluding taxes.