Chris-Craft Catalina 28 to launch at 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Chris-Craft will be bringing a brand new Chris-Craft Catalina 28 to the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to fill the gap between its 24 and 30 models...

Think of it as evolution, not so much revolution. Florida-based Chris-Craft has taken the oh-so-successful formula for its much-loved Catalina center console line-up of 24, 30 and 34-foot models, and used it to pop-out a new Chris-Craft Catalina 28.

Debuting at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, this new 28fter is arguably the most-appealing size for day-boaters looking for a fun day out on the water with friends and family. We’re counting comfy seating for at least 12, and as many cupholders.

While it’s a new hull design, those Chris-Craft design cues, like the signature Carolina Flare bow, gorgeous reverse transom, and smooth-riding bottom, are all there. And with the beam now stretched to a generous 9ft 1in, there’s extra room to walk around.

Of course, for fisher-folk there’s a fold-up aft bench seat, a plethora of rod holders, and a hull-side door for hauling in that 400lb grouper. You can even opt for a new-design reversible helm seat to watch all the action at the stern.

As with any good center console, there’s a hardtop over the helm, though Chris-Craft manages to add plenty of style with its lid. At the back, you can opt for a SureShade to cover the cockpit.

Article continues below…

Standard power is a pair of 225hp Mercury Verado outboards, with the option of 300hp versions. Top speed with the 225s is 48 knots, with a 52-knot max from the 300s. To smooth-out the ride, transom-mounted Seakeeper Ride auto-leveling trim tabs are standard. To ensure no margaritas are spilled while at anchor, you can add a Seakeeper 1 gyroscopic stabiliser.

Of course what hasn’t changed is Chris-Craft’s single-minded focus on quality and craftsmanship. This new Chris-Craft Catalina 28 is all diamond-quilted upholstery, teak accents, stainless fittings and mile-deep paintwork that’s available in a choice of 12 colors. That wooden steering wheel wouldn’t look out of place on a vintage Ferrari.

Chris-Craft Catalina 28 specification

LOA: 27ft 11ins (8.2m)

Beam: 9ft 1ins (2.8m)

Engines: 2 x 225-300hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: 52 knots

Starting price: $340,000