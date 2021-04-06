With a firm focus on having fun on the water, the Chris Craft Launch 28GT is a dayboat to be reckoned with, as Nick shows us in this video...

Few American brands have made the jump across the Atlantic as successfully as Chris Craft. That the dayboat specialist boasts an international appeal shouldn’t come as much surprise, as its yachts are all about classy cruising and having fun on the water.

The Chris Craft Launch 28GT is a perfect example of this, as Nick explains in this quick yacht tour video. Equipped with the optional hardtop, this particular bowrider version also includes an impressive amount of seating for its length.

The boarding door built into the bulwark is a nice touch and means that you could also use this boat as a base for scuba diving adventures.

Other details worth lingering over include the hydraulic locker struts, stitched leather upholstery and pop-out cup holders, all of which combine to make this feel like a very special dayboat indeed.

Of course, none of this would mean a thing without the performance to back up its looks, and the Chris Craft Launch 28GT has that in spades, as Nick proves with a quick test drive.

Chris Craft Launch 28GT Specification

LOA: 28’9” (8.72m)

Beam: 8’6″ (2.59m)

Draught: 3’0” (.92m)

Displacement (dry): 3,538 kg (7,800 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 321.76l (85 gal)

Water capacity: 75.7l (20 gal)

Engine: Single 350hp Volvo Penta V8 sterndrive

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £168,488 (inc. VAT)