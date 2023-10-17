80 knots flat out? Not a problem in the new Cigarette Racing 52 Thunder, which will leave all rivals in its wake at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show...



The sound of thunder isn’t exactly uncommon in Florida in October. But if you’re hearing a deeper rumble around the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show docks this year, it’ll likely be coming from the latest speed machine from Miami’s Cigarette Racing.

The brand new Cigarette Racing 52 Thunder Center Console packs a 3,000 supercharged horsepower gut-punch, courtesy of six brand new Mercury Racing 500R V10 outboards hanging off the back. Flat out Cigarette says it’s good for over 80 knots, or 92mph.

This new 52-footer neatly slots into the Cigarette line-up between the 42-foot Auroris and flagship 52 Tirranna. But in addition to simply going fast, the focus here is on entertaining friends and family out on the water.

That’s why the extended aft cockpit can double as a party dancefloor. Or, at the press of a button, a table levitates out of the floor for al fresco dining for eight, with an outdoor kitchen for cooking dinner.

Up in the bow there’s a trio of stretch-out loungers with a big U-shaped sofa for six, while at the helm under that carbon fiber hardtop, there’s two rows of racing-style seats – four up front, and three behind.

When the Florida heat gets a little toasty, there’s a roomy cabin below decks with a full-size bed, enclosed toilet with shower, a custom sofa and hull side windows that go opaque at the touch of a button. All that eye-blindingly-white leather is sourced from fancy Italian supplier Poltrona Frau.

Of course you can specify pretty much any color scheme you want, but we’re quite partial to the show boat’s head-spinning red, white and black combo. Subtle? Not so much.

Cigarette Racing 52 Thunder specification

LOA: 52ft (15.8m)

Beam: 14ft (4.3m)

Engines: 6 x 500hp Mercury 500R V10 outboards

Top speed: 80 knots

Starting price: $3.1 million