Cockwells unveils high-speed cats for 160m Lürssen superyacht

Cockwells has delivered two of its fastest ever superyacht tenders to the Lürssen shipyard in Germany...
The two new Cockwells cats (a 12.3m limo tender and an 11.7m open sport tender) have been created to slot neatly on board the 160m Lürssen superyacht Blue.
Based in Mylor Creek Boatyard near Falmouth in Cornwall, Cockwells has long been famous for its bespoke motor launches and sailing yachts – as well as for its elegant Duchy motor yacht line – but these two new jet-driven cats are something different.
With their asymmetric high-speed hulls, each custom-designed by Cockwells, these diesel-powered vessels can reportedly reach speeds of up to 52 knots.
Cockwells 12.3m Limousine Catamaran Tender
The new Cockwells 12.3m Limousine Catamaran Tender provides transfer capacity for up to 15 people, with access from the forward and aft cockpits via sliding glass doors.
Constructed from E-glass/carbon composite with epoxy resin, it uses an automated water ballast system to maintain stability, plus a height-adjustable deck saloon, so it can stow snugly in the mothership’s garage.
Cockwells 11.7m Open Sport Catamaran Tender
As an open sport cat, the new Cockwells 11.7m tender provides space for up to 22 people, plus a permanent Bimini that extends across the entire width of the cockpit.
A moulded painted carbon composite frame with two pillars mounted into carbon sockets enables the Bimini structure to be raised or lowered electronically to sit neatly within the tender bay.
Founder & Managing Director, Dave Cockwell, is clearly delighted with the new cats: “We are incredibly proud to have created these exceptional, state-of-the-art tenders for Lürssen and to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Terence Disdale Design who masterminded the mothership in all her sumptuous detail.
“With more than a quarter of a century of building exquisite superyacht tenders for discerning clients, Cockwells is no stranger to opulence, craftsmanship and style, but with these catamaran tenders, we have elevated our engineering ingenuity to a higher plane.
“We believe these are the fastest tried-and-tested catamaran tenders in the industry, which demonstrates, once again, that Cockwells can be trusted to deliver innovative engineering, creative design, superlative luxury and outstanding performance – whatever our clients desire.”
Specs: Cockwells 12.3M Limousine Tender
LOA: 12.3m / 40.4ft
LWL: 11.6m / 38ft
Beam: 4.2m / 13.9ft
Draft: 0.6m / 1ft 11in
Displacement (light): 8.5 tonnes
Engines: Twin Volvo D11-725
Drives: Twin Hamilton HDX30 Waterjets
Top speed: 52 knots (with half load of six guests, one crew and 50% fuel)
Cruising speed: 35 knots
Range: 140nm
Fuel capacity: 700l
Water capacity: 150l
RCD category: C for 12 people
Specs: Cockwells 11.7M Open Sport Tender
LOA: 11.7m / 38.4ft
LWL: 11m / 36.1ft
Beam: 4.2m / 13.9ft
Draft: 0.6m / 1ft 11in
Displacement (light): 8.5 tonnes
Engines: Twin Volvo D11-725
Drives: Twin Hamilton HDX30 Waterjets
Top speed: 52 knots (with half load of six guests, one crew and 50% fuel)
Cruising speed: 35 knots
Range: 140nm
Fuel capacity: 700l
Water capacity: 150l
RCD category: C for 12 people