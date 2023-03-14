Cockwells unveils high-speed cats for 160m Lürssen superyacht

Cockwells has delivered two of its fastest ever superyacht tenders to the Lürssen shipyard in Germany...

The two new Cockwells cats (a 12.3m limo tender and an 11.7m open sport tender) have been created to slot neatly on board the 160m Lürssen superyacht Blue.

Based in Mylor Creek Boatyard near Falmouth in Cornwall, Cockwells has long been famous for its bespoke motor launches and sailing yachts – as well as for its elegant Duchy motor yacht line – but these two new jet-driven cats are something different.

With their asymmetric high-speed hulls, each custom-designed by Cockwells, these diesel-powered vessels can reportedly reach speeds of up to 52 knots.

Cockwells 12.3m Limousine Catamaran Tender

The new Cockwells 12.3m Limousine Catamaran Tender provides transfer capacity for up to 15 people, with access from the forward and aft cockpits via sliding glass doors.

Constructed from E-glass/carbon composite with epoxy resin, it uses an automated water ballast system to maintain stability, plus a height-adjustable deck saloon, so it can stow snugly in the mothership’s garage.

Cockwells 11.7m Open Sport Catamaran Tender

As an open sport cat, the new Cockwells 11.7m tender provides space for up to 22 people, plus a permanent Bimini that extends across the entire width of the cockpit.

A moulded painted carbon composite frame with two pillars mounted into carbon sockets enables the Bimini structure to be raised or lowered electronically to sit neatly within the tender bay.

Founder & Managing Director, Dave Cockwell, is clearly delighted with the new cats: “We are incredibly proud to have created these exceptional, state-of-the-art tenders for Lürssen and to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Terence Disdale Design who masterminded the mothership in all her sumptuous detail.

“With more than a quarter of a century of building exquisite superyacht tenders for discerning clients, Cockwells is no stranger to opulence, craftsmanship and style, but with these catamaran tenders, we have elevated our engineering ingenuity to a higher plane.

“We believe these are the fastest tried-and-tested catamaran tenders in the industry, which demonstrates, once again, that Cockwells can be trusted to deliver innovative engineering, creative design, superlative luxury and outstanding performance – whatever our clients desire.”

Specs: Cockwells 12.3M Limousine Tender

LOA: 12.3m / 40.4ft

LWL: 11.6m / 38ft

Beam: 4.2m / 13.9ft

Draft: 0.6m / 1ft 11in

Displacement (light): 8.5 tonnes

Engines: Twin Volvo D11-725

Drives: Twin Hamilton HDX30 Waterjets

Top speed: 52 knots (with half load of six guests, one crew and 50% fuel)

Cruising speed: 35 knots

Range: 140nm

Fuel capacity: 700l

Water capacity: 150l

RCD category: C for 12 people

Specs: Cockwells 11.7M Open Sport Tender

LOA: 11.7m / 38.4ft

LWL: 11m / 36.1ft

Beam: 4.2m / 13.9ft

Draft: 0.6m / 1ft 11in

Displacement (light): 8.5 tonnes

Engines: Twin Volvo D11-725

Drives: Twin Hamilton HDX30 Waterjets

Top speed: 52 knots (with half load of six guests, one crew and 50% fuel)

Cruising speed: 35 knots

Range: 140nm

Fuel capacity: 700l

Water capacity: 150l

RCD category: C for 12 people