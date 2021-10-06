Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Ocean Alexander 35R

Taiwan’s Ocean Alexander is unveiling the latest in its bold R-for-Revolution range at FLIBS 2021, the new Ocean Alexander 35R.

These days, Ocean Alexander is pumping out more hits than Ed Sheeran. Between April and June this year, the Taiwanese builder delivered no fewer than eight yachts, from a 28-metre to a 36-metre tri-deck. Impressive stuff.

And the hits just keep on coming, with the Kaohsiung yard planning to debut not one, but four new or heavily-tweaked models at this year’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. The highlight for us will be a new flagship in OA’s aptly-named Revolution series, the 35-metre/116-foot Ocean Alexander 35R.

It’s another stunner from the drawing board of long-time OA designer Evan K. Marshall, that takes the bluff, towering-bowed, four-level Revolution formula to the next level, adding to the Revolution line-up that currently includes the 27R and 30R.

As before, it’s all about cavernous interior space. With a Gross Tonnage of just under 300, and a beam that stretches over 7.6 metres, there’s reckoned to be more space inside than a typical 50-metre.

Five spacious cabins accommodate up to 10 guests, with a forward owner’s cabin on the main deck that sprawls across the full beam. A vast acreage of hull-side glazing and floor-to-ceiling windows flood the entire yacht with light.

The full-width sky-lounge provides additional lounging space and opens out to the expansive dining deck with its outdoor kitchen that’s perfect for alfresco barbies.

Outside lounging is also a key priority with this new Ocean Alexander 35R. That includes a new, extended beach club with a huge fold-down transom, while forward there’s mile-long, sunken foredeck with sofas and sun pads.

As before, the hull design with that distinctive, wave-piercing bow, is from the drawing board of Arrabito Naval Architects. With a pair of standard 1,900hp MAN V12s, top speed is around 23 knots. And with tanks big enough for over 19,000 litres of fuel, the range should be impressive too.

Ocean Alexander 35R specification

LOA: 116ft 9ins (35.6m)

Beam: 25ft 1ins (7.6m)

Engines: Twin MAN V12 1,900hp

Top speed: 23 knots

Starting price: TBC