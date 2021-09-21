At the recent Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, MBY deputy editor, Jack Haines, took the chance to look inside the Custom Line Navetta 30 and found a confident, upright, no-nonsense yacht with all the airy authority of a 120-footer in a 93ft package.



The Custom Line Navetta 30 we filmed was only three weeks old, it’s hull number four, and getting the chance to take a look on board is a rare treat.

It’s clear that this is a special boat before you even step on board, thanks to the amazing swim platform and its toy chest – this lifts up to give access to the tender, which comes down on a roller.

There’s even a a winch in there that pulls the jet ski out as well, meaning all the toys can be nicely tucked away in the tender garage.

Article continues below…

The Custom Line Navetta 30 is all about space – 200 Gross Tons of internal volume might be difficult to visualise, but with four ensuites down below, along with crew cabins for five in the bows, and a full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck, with its dressing room, his ‘n’ hers WCs and a big shower compartment, things soon fall into place.

There is little to choose between the main deck saloon and the smaller one upstairs – they both look like excellent spaces to spend some time, especially as the upper saloon merges so seamlessly with the alfresco dining area and seating immediately aft, which is linked in turn by the elevated walkway along the port side to the equally impressive furnishings over the bow.

The wheelhouse is a full-beam, professional nerve centre with wing controls each side. There’s a spiral staircase. The garage can take a four-metre Williams. Even the sun deck looks spacious.

This is obviously not a yacht designed for speed, a fact reflected in the shipyard’s sensible engine choices. The biggest pair will supposedly push her along at 15 knots, but at some cost.

With the smallest six-cylinder MANs, she will still hit her 12-knot hull speed, and cruise quietly and economically.

Outside the engineroom, the available options are pretty limited – the interior designers have worked their magic, and the shipyard is gambling on the market’s approval. It seems a reasonably safe bet.

Custom Line Navetta 30 specification

LOA: 93ft 3in (28.4m)

Beam: 24ft 0in (7.3m)

Engines: Twin 800hp-1,200hp MANs or CATs

Top speed: 15 knots

Starting price: €9,030,000 (ex. VAT)