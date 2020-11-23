Cranchi 67 first look: Grande design brings superyacht style to this size bracket

The Cranchi Sessantasette (or 67 for those of us who non parli italiano) is the second new flybridge model from Cranchi created in conjunction with superyacht designer Christian Grande.

If the finished article has the beautifully clean lines of the initial 3D renders then the Cranchi 67 will be a very attractive boat indeed.

We particularly like the way the drop in the saloon windows is mirrored not only by the bulwark but by the hull glazing, too, and the pair of armchairs that have been incorporated into the sunpad moulding on the foredeck.

That kink in the glass on the main deck lines up with the dining area in the middle of the saloon to ensure unobstructed views out over the water.

The unusual square-shaped eight-person dining table becomes a focal point on a main deck that is quite traditional in its layout; the lounging area is aft and the galley pushed forward on the port side with direct access via a side door so that crew can come and go without going through the main saloon.

The crew cabin, which has a pair of single berths and a shower room, is at the stern, where there is also the rare addition of a tender garage large enough for a Williams Minijet 280.

The standard arrangement on the lower deck comprises four cabins, three of which feature island double berths with ensuite bathrooms, while the fourth has a pair of bunks on the starboard side.

Alternatively, this space can be subsumed into the already capacious master cabin to create a private study forward of the ensuite.

Prices and performance data for the Cranchi 67 are yet to be released, but with a pair of 1,000hp Volvo Penta IPS1350 engines we expect a top speed of around 30 knots.

Specification

LOA: 68ft 3in (20.8m)

Beam: 17ft 9in (5.4m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS1350

Top speed: 30 knots (approx)

Starting price: TBA