When living in a world of ever changing trends that go in and out of fashion faster than a Boohoo bikini, it’s reassuring to have constants you can rely on.

That’s why Custom Line eschews the stylistic flourishes of fellow Ferretti Group brands like Riva and Pershing in favour of something more timeless.

The new Custom Line Navetta 30 fulfills that brief to perfection, while still managing to look fresh and modern.

The crisp exterior lines are by Filippo Salvetti but it’s the interior design by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel that makes a more lasting impression.

By revisiting maritime materials such as wood, leather and rope as well as a traditional colour palette of blues and browns and adding a fresh twist of his own, he has created a thoroughly modern alternative to the monochrome glass and steel palaces that dominate the market for yachts of this size.

We rather like the way it puts the emphasis back on boating, while providing ample socialising spaces with stunning views of the surroundings thanks to the vast picture windows and careful orientation of the low-slung, free-standing furniture.

The genteel sundeck with its teak and linen sofa, rope banisters and bar looking over the foredeck in place of the usual sunpads and hot tubs is a highlight.

The layout sticks with convention, putting the saloon, galley and owner’s suite on the main deck with the dining area, sky lounge and bridge on the upper deck.

The four guest cabins are amidships on the lower deck with the crew area forward and the engineroom and tender garage aft.

The semi-displacement hull maxes out at 15 knots but is optimised for efficient cruising at 10 knots when the range stretches to 2000nm.

What better ways to transition from the Med to the Caribbean than in the comfort of this new Custom Line Navetta 30?

Custom Line Navetta 30 specification

LOA: 93ft 3in (28.43m)

Beam: 24ft 0in (7.31m)

Engines: 2x MAN or CAT (800hp-1200hp)

Top speed: 14-15 knots

Price: Available on application