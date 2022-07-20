Dale Classic 37 first look: Elegant design set for Southampton 2022 launch

Dale Motor Yachts is set to launch a new model, named the Dale Classic 37, at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show in September.

This successor to the much-loved Dale Classic 45 was conceived by Dale director Mike Reynolds during lockdown and made real by naval architect Arthur Mursell at TT Boat Designs.

The Dale Classic 37 is a pretty boat, with a near-plumb bow and a retroussé transom with pantograph-hinged gate. It also features a long, inviting cockpit, a sturdy open wheelhouse and an elegant raised foredeck.

Based around the proven semi-displacement Category-A hull shape of the Dale 40, it manages to offer much the same interior utility as her older and larger sister, the Dale Classic 45.

But that’s not just about clever design and new tooling. In spite of the boat’s name, the new Dale Classic 37 has a generous LOA of 40ft 2in (12.25m) and a moulded hull length of 37ft 5in (11.41m).

In terms of layout, the open wheelhouse provides a small dinette and galley module, as well as three forward-facing front seats for the helm and two passengers.

The two at the portside helm position are capable of tracking back and forth electrically to create more space at the saloon table behind them.

There’s also a double berth and head-shower compartment forward, as well as a transverse double beneath the main saloon. You can also opt for a galley-down layout instead of a second cabin.

There are two diesel engine options on straight shafts. The larger pair of six-cylinder 440hp Yanmars should be good for a top speed of around 30 knots. The smaller four-cylinder Volvo D4-320s will deliver a top speed of around 23 knots.

Fully integrated hybrid/recharging installations are also possible. A 1,500-litre fuel tank, running almost the full length of the keel, should give a range well in excess of 250nm at 18-20 knots.

Prices for the Dale Classic 37 start at £672,000 including VAT, but for a well-specified sailaway package, expect a price of between £750,000 and £800,000.