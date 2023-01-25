De Antonio D50 Coupé first look: New flagship takes things to the extreme

Barcelona-based De Antonio Yachts has become justly famous for its unique approach to multi-purpose walkaround dayboats and weekenders.

Its commitment to fast, low-maintenance outboard engines has seen it achieve great things with the hidden outboard technique – where the engines are concealed beneath an elevated sunpad, backed by a full-beam swim platform and counterbalanced by trim-friendly hull extensions.

This has proved to be a very effective way of maximising deck space and leveraging the full potential of the latest outboards while eradicating the impact of a stern-heavy bias.

The new De Antonio D50 Coupé, which debuts this week at Boot Düsseldorf 2023, champions that same approach but, as the flagship of the range, pushes it to even greater extremes.

It takes the hull of the award-winning De Antonio D46 and equips it with a well-protected four-man helm station, backing onto an enormous galley and ten-person dining table under a retractable sun awning.

Further aft, in addition to the huge raised sunpad, there’s a clever transverse tender garage, tucked in ahead of the outboards, so you can keep the aft platform clear for freestanding seats and watersports fun.

Amazingly though, the D50’s bow looks even more radical. As you might expect, it provides the customary set of sunloungers, plus a forepeak dining area for six.

But tick the right options box and instead of fixed sunpads, you can lift off the cushions, hit the button for the seawater inlet and create your own foredeck Jacuzzi. We don’t know of any other 50-footer that offers a hot tub as a factory fit option.

And then there’s the lower deck. Although it’s only been building boats for a decade or so, De Antonio is a past master at fusing generous day spaces with quality weekending facilities. In this case, the option of two or three cabins and one or two bathrooms creates all kinds of flexibility.

And it’s likely to be fast too. Even with the base rig of quadruple 300s this is a 48-knot boat, so the optional 350s, 400s or twin V12 600hp outboards should bring 50 knots-plus within reach.

De Antonio D50 Coupé specifications

LOA: 48ft 10in (14.90m)
Beam: 14ft 5in (4.40m)
Engines: Quadruple 300hp or twin 600hp outboards
Top speed: >50 knots
Price: €728,650 (ex. VAT)

With the pull-out benches, there’s room for ten to enjoy dinner beneath the hardtop

Shift the cushions, open the taps and the sunbed becomes a Jacuzzi!

There are options for two or three cabins and one or two bathrooms

The huge lower saloon can also operate as a large double cabin

Even the base rig of triple 300hp outboards will push close to 50 knots

