De Antonio’s New Flagship Coupé: The De Antonio D60 With Wide Walkaround Decks

Spanish builder De Antonio has unveiled its largest model yet, a 60ft 8in hard top coupé called the De Antonio D60.

Like the rest of the range, the De Antonio D60 is a substantial new cruiser will be propelled by hidden outboards – in this case up to four 600hp Mercury V12s. Fitted with the full 2,400hp, the De Antonio D60 should have a top speed of 46 knots and a cruising sweet spot of around 30 knots.

Chunky styling is right on brand, too, with plenty of straight lines, sharp corners, a wide beam and vertical topsides to maximise space inside and out. That includes the fully glazed superstructure, which has sliding glass doors on both sides as well as the back to encourage a free flow of air and people.

De Antonio D60’s walkaround design

Wide walkaround decks protected by tall bulwarks give easy access to one of the largest foredeck lounges we’ve ever seen on a 60-footer. It’s so big that in addition to the usual seating, dining and sunbathing options, there’s room for a small spa pool under the sunpads.

The aft cockpit looks just as well proportioned with another big dinette under the shade of the wheelhouse roof overhang and an even larger sunpad above those four monster outboards. There’s yet another sunbathing option up on the coachroof, accessed by a hatch and ladder behind the helm station.

In relation to the deck spaces, the saloon itself looks relatively modest, with a pair of sofas and a hi-lo extending table occupying the aft two-thirds, while the forward third is dominated by three pilot seats addressing the bridge console. However, with wraparound glazing, slender mullions and one or two big sunroofs overhead it should enjoy excellent visibility.

There are a number of cabin options for the lower deck, all of which are accessed from an amidships lobby area that includes a galley to port and a heads to starboard. The full beam owner’s suite occupies the usual amidships slot, then up front you can choose between a VIP double or two twin-bed cabins. That still leaves room for a twin-bunk crew cabin in the forecastle with its own discreet access from the foredeck. The first D60 will launch next summer.

