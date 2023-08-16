Dominator Midi Ilumen M35 first look: Superyacht builder launches first dayboat

Semi-custom builder Dominator Yachts is moving into Fairline F33 territory with its latest launch – a sporty new 35-footer called the Dominator Midi Ilumen M35…

In recent years the Liechtenstein brand has focussed on expanding its range of luxurious 24-38m Ilumen motoryachts but this latest offering is a 34ft 5in weekender with

a top speed of over 45 knots.

Despite the size difference the Dominator Midi Ilumen M35 still resembles the larger Dominator Ilumen models. Its unusual forward raked windscreen and glazed hardtop supports make it look like a shrunken version of its raised-pilothouse siblings.

Cockpit amenities include a long bathing platform, two sunpads, a choice of seating configurations amidships and pilot and co-pilot seats up front. The helm is to starboard. Getting to the flush foredeck appears to involve stepping over a centreline notch in the windshield.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

The cabin provides a double vee-berth or vee-dinette forward and a head-shower compartment aft with ‘magic’ glass walls that turn opaque at the flick of a switch. Twin Volvo Penta petrol or diesel engine options from 300-430hp deliver top speeds from 37 knots to over 45 knots, and fast cruise speeds from 27 knots to 35 knots.

The deep-vee epoxy-glass hull is said to perform well and includes carbon fibre reinforcements and PVC-foam cores. The hardtop is all carbon.

Dominator is quoting up to 300nm for the V8 petrol installations and up to 350nm for the D4 diesel powertrains. Humphree Interceptors provide the necessary trim function and a Seakeeper 2 gyro-stabiliser is an option. The Dominator Midi Ilumen M35 also comes with a superyacht-grade paint job.