Dromeas 33 SUV bound for Boot Dusseldorf 2024

The Dusseldorf Boat Show is set to host the world debut of the new Dromeas 33 SUV offshore adventure boat...

Since Olympic sailor, Efe Kuyumcu, founded Dromeas Yachts in 2017, his mission has been to build the toughest and most versatile high-performance offshore leisure boats in the world – and the new Dromeas 33 SUV represents the next step in that campaign.

Built using vacuum-infusion, epoxy resins and carbon fibre reinforcements, this larger of the two wheelhouse models looks in all regards like the big sister to the existing Dromeas 28 SUV.

It takes the same twin-stepped deep vee Adam Younger hull as the Walkaround variant but adds an enclosed pilothouse with twin side doors for year-round practicality.

Available with inboards or outboards, this 50-knot offshore platform also uses aggressive spray rails, thickset rubbing strakes and elevated forward gunwales for a safe, dry ride.

There’s a range of options to select when configuring the aft deck – and down below, an open-plan layout provides space for one or two cabins to sleep up to four people at a time.

Given Dromeas’s model protocol, which tends to involve walkaround, centre console and SUV variats on a single platform, it’s reasonable to expect an SUV version of the flagship 38 CC to land at some point in the future.

But for now, this easily customised and inherently flexible four-season platform looks like one of the most appealing boats in the fleet and is sure to attract plenty of attention at Boot Dusseldorf 2024.

Dromeas 33 SUV specifications

LOA: 34ft 5in (10.50m)

BEAM: 10ft 4in (3.15m)

ENGINES: Inboards/outboards up to 800hp

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: To be confirmed