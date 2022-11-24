Dromeas Yacht D28 SUV tour: On board a stylish new SUV of the Sea

Reporting from the 2022 Southampton Boat Show, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the SUV and WA versions of the Dromeas D28...

The Dromeas D28 SUV may only be a whisker over 27ft but its designers have done a good job of squeezing a quart into a pint pot by finding room for a decent-sized wheelhouse in addition to wide walkaround side decks, forward and aft cockpits, a double berth cuddy cabin and a separate heads compartment with shower.

There are some minor compromises to be made along the way though. For instance, the transom bench has to be hinged forwards to allow the outboard to tilt up out of the water, and the optional wetbar in the aft cockpit comes at the expense of a second aft-facing bench.

But there’s so much seating elsewhere that this is by no means a critical sacrifice. Doors on both sides of the wheelhouse, as well as an opening glass sunroof and a sliding window in the back windscreen, ensure it never gets too hot inside, while reversible backrests at the twin helm create a sociable indoor dinette and there is a rear bench that converts into an extra bed when needed.

Chunky rubber fendering, black powder-coated grab rails, a sturdy roof rack and elevated forward gunwales add a whiff of potency to the finished look. Some of the detailing feels a touch basic but if it can deliver a robust performance out at sea on its twin-stepped deep-vee Adam Younger hull, it will make a very versatile year-round adventure boat.

The external flexibility is decent here too. While the Dromeas D28 SUV comes with optional foredeck seating, the cockpit can also be specced with a wet bar, aft bench and starboard side gate.

The center console version of this Turkish-built motorboat performed well in our sea trial last year but this new Dromeas D28 SUV model looks even more appealing. There’s something very purposeful about its high freeboard and forward-raked wheelhouse that suits its more utilitarian focus.

Prices start at a very tempting sounding €44,740, but this doesn’t include engines or quite a few basic options like the cockpit bench, wet bar and toilet. On the water prices are likely to be around €160,000.

You can spec your Dromeas D28 SUV up with everything from rod holders and a live bait well to a watersports arch and sound system to suit your style of boating.

Dromeas 28 SUV specification

LOA: 27ft 1in (8.25m)

Beam: 8ft 10in (2.7m)

Engines: Single or twin outboards up to 500hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: €160,000