Düsseldorf Boat Show 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 infection rates

The organisers of the Düsseldorf Boat Show have today announced that Europe’s biggest indoor boat show will be cancelled for 2021.

In a statement, organisers Messe Düsseldorf GmbH revealed the scheduled dates for the next Düsseldorf Boat Show as 22-30 January 2022.

“The continuing high level of infection and the fact that the end of the lockdown is not foreseeable for the time being make a resumption of trade fair operations at the end of April appear increasingly unrealistic,” explained Wolfram N. Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf.

“We have reassessed the situation with our partners and jointly decided to cancel boot 2021 early. Our priority is the health and planning security of our exhibitors, visitors and service providers. All activities will now be focused on the successful staging of boot 2022.”

The 2021 Miami Boat Show, originally scheduled for February 11-15, was cancelled at the end of October, leaving the 2021 Dubai Boat Show (March 9-13) as the next major event in the international boat show calendar.

However, those looking for a boating fix before then can join to the Ancasta Virtual Boat Show, which starts this weekend (23-31 January).

Potential buyers will be able to compare and contrast different models from Beneteau, Prestige, Sanlorenzo and Bluegame.

“Boot Düsseldorf is such a fantastic show and the cancellation, although understandable, is really disappointing,” said Will Blair, Ancasta’s Group Marketing Director.

“Many people use Boot Düsseldorf to compare and contrast different models, and we didn’t want people to miss out on that opportunity, so we’re holding our own virtual version.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people onboard to assist them in finding their perfect boat ready for the 2021 season.”

