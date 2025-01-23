New Boats at Düsseldorf: Virtue V10 Cabin

The Virtue V10 Cabin follows hot on the heels of last year's Open version. Each new V10 Cabin will be built to order and tailored in line with customer specifications

Following on from last year’s Virtue V10 Open, Polish builder, Virtue, is using Düsseldorf Boat Show as the launchpad for a new multi-purpose four-season variant of that same platform, the Virtue V10 Cabin.

As the first all-weather boat in the line-up, it will use the same Swedish Petestep hull we saw on the original V10, with its unusual spray rail configuration, designed to increase efficiency and improve ride softness by diverting water downwards rather than sideways.

And it will also feature a welcome update to the ergonomics, including a redesigned console, which is significantly wider, with extra space between the seats and the console, generating much better comfort for larger skippers.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

On this model, the original boat’s bow cabin is also supplemented with a convertible two-man settee in the pilothouse; and the pilothouse itself provides impressive headroom of 1.95m (6ft 5in).

While each new V10 Cabin will be built to order and tailored in line with customer specifications, the show boat will aim to optimise its four-season credentials with optional extras like air conditioning and heating throughout, plus a roof rack for your toys and a Webasto sliding glass roof hatch for extra light and ventilation.

Virtue V10 Cabin specifications

LOA: 32ft 8in (9.95m)

BEAM: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

ENGINES: single 250 to twin 300hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 40 knots

PRICE: from €260,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: virtue-yachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.