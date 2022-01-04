Düsseldorf Boat Show 2022 cancelled due to COVID-19

The organisers of the 2022 Düsseldorf Boat Show have announced that the event can no longer go ahead, due to a national ban on trade fairs for the month of January.

The 2022 Düsseldorf Boat Show is the latest boat show to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed.

Several major exhibitors had already pulled out before the German government imposed a blanket ban on trade fairs for at least one month, meaning that it was no longer viable to continue with the show in any form.

Last year’s Düsseldorf Boat Show was rearranged to April before eventually being cancelled, and this time around the organisers have opted to draw a line under their plans for 2022 and instead start planning for 2023.

In a statement released on December 30, Wolfram Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to holding boot in January 2022.

“However, the decision of the state government is also in line with the wishes of many exhibitors who are very worried about participating in boot during the omicron wave.

“I ask all those involved for their understanding and support so that we can get back to work together in full force in 2023.

“The heartfelt thanks of the entire boot Düsseldorf team go to all exhibitors, associations and partners who have stood by our side to date. I am sure that together we will head for a successful boot 2023, after hopefully surviving the crisis.”

The 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show has been scheduled to run from 21-29 January.