Jeanneau DB/43 first look: French giant to join the dayboat party in 2022

Jeanneau has pitched its hat into the walkaround dayboat ring with the Jeanneau DB/43 the first in a striking new range aimed at challenging the likes of Fjord, Pardo and Solaris.

The Jeanneau DB/43 will be available with either inboard or outboard propulsion options.

So far the French yard has only released this teaser rendering and no technical details but we won’t have to wait long to see the real thing.

The first Jeanneau DB/43 will be launched in the flesh at Boot Düsseldorf 2022 in January.

The model is billed as a cross between a premium dayboat and express cruiser.

It appears to have fold-down side platforms, walkaround decks, a vertical bow and a hard top sunroof.

The long hull windows also suggest a larger than average cabin space below decks.

While the Jeanneau DB/43 concept was conceived in-house, the execution was left to American naval architect Michael Peters, who developed the hull, and Italian stylist Camillo Garroni, who designed the exterior and interior spaces.