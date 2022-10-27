Feadship EXPV: Double deckhouse concept revealed at FLIBS 2022

A split superstructure giving guests and owners a separate section of the yacht to enjoy makes Feadship’s 87m EXPV a truly innovative superyacht concept…

Striking a balance between entertaining and privacy has long been a challenge for superyacht designers, but Dutch builder Feadship and the Harrison Eidsgaard design studio seem to have hit upon the ultimate solution.

By giving their new 87m EXPV concept two separate deckhouses, the designers and naval architects have created a unique proposition.

Of course, you don’t want to be kept completely apart from your guests, hence the ‘Glass Bridge’ walkway and central ‘Ocean Lounge’ beach club that connects the two sections.

A similar idea has been used on large sailing superyachts before, but EXPV takes it to the next level with each section including an upper deck as well as a main deck.

One key advantage of this is that the owner’s suite can include a helipad directly above the observation lounge without risk of collision with the mast, which is situated above the guest deckhouse.

Other star features include an integrated crow’s nest, which allows guests to enjoy spectacular views from atop the mast.

Revealed this week at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, EXPV is designated as an explorer yacht, with an impressive 6,000nm range and room for a pair of 13.5m tenders stored amidships above the beach club, which has platforms set above the waterline level, meaning they can be deployed when the waters are a little choppy.

“When we started this project, we took all the features you find on superyachts and threw them up in the air,” explains Peder Eidsgaard, co-founder of the Harrison Eidsgaard design studio.

“This is a yacht designed for experienced owners who like to spend long periods on board with guests who might join them for a week, a month or even more, so privacy was an essential consideration.

“In that context, it might seem like an extreme design because it looks very different, but if you examine the individual elements, they all make perfect sense.”

And if anyone can pull off such an ambitious project, it’s a yard like Feadship, who launched their 110m flagship superyacht Project 1010 earlier this year.

EXPV specifications

LOA: 285’5” / 87m

Beam: 44’7” / 13.6m

Draft: 12’10” / 3.9m

Fuel capacity: 250,000L / 66,043 US Gal

Water capacity: 35,000L / 9,246 US Gal

Top speed: 15.5 knots

Cruising range: 6,000nm

Accommodation: 10 guests / 28 crew

Design: Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects / Harrison Eidsgaard