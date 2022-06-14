Ferretti 580 first look: Mid-range flybridge set for Düsseldorf 2023 debut

Ferretti has released the first renderings of its new Ferretti 580 flybridge, which is due to be launched in the autumn and revealed to the public next year…

Drawn by Filippo Salvetti, who has been steering the brand’s styling for the past three years, this elegant new 59ft (18m) flybridge model slots between the Ferretti 550 and the Ferretti 670. As well as the sleeker, more sculpted styling, perhaps the most striking feature on the Ferretti 580 is the foredeck.

The Ferretti 580 has a proper bow lounge featuring a pair of opposing sofas and a big walkaround sunpad that appear to float above the decks on hidden supports. Smart wooden armrests and side tables with built-in cupholders add an extra touch of class.

The interior is available in two distinct styles – Classic and Contemporary – the former featuring warmer, darker colours and the latter cooler, lighter shades.

As with most sub-80ft Ferrettis, the 580 has an aft galley layout but the usual swing-up window between galley and cockpit has been replaced by a large electric window.

The inside helm position is to starboard but on the flybridge it’s to port and set quite a long way back from the windscreen to leave space for another large sunpad ahead of it.

The lower deck features three cabins and either two or three bathrooms. The owner’s cabin occupies the full-beam amidships, plus there’s a VIP double forward and a twin between them. In the two-bathroom layout the owner’s cabin has a raised study area to port instead of the third bathroom.

There are two choices of engines too, either Volvo Penta D13-900s or D13-1000s, both coupled with Humphree dynamic trim and Xenta electro-hydraulic joystick steering systems. Expect top speeds in the usual 28-32 knots zone. A hi-lo platform will carry the tender.

The first Ferretti 580 is scheduled for sea trials in October before heading to Germany in time for a world premiere at Boot Düsseldorf 2023. Seven have been sold off plan, although Ferretti is not yet going public with pricing.

The maximum beam of the Ferretti 580 is around 16ft 5in (5m), much the same as the old Ferretti 570, which disappeared from the portfolio around 2014.