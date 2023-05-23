Ferretti has revealed full computer renderings of its all-new InFYnito 90 tri-deck model, which is a bold departure from the norm…

The InFYnito 90 is the first of a whole new range of InFYnito craft from 70-110ft. These long-range, go-anywhere cruisers will feature the very latest eco-credentials, including solar panels, sustainable sourcing and, wherever possible, recyclable materials.

With an RCD Category A rating, it is capable of serious offshore passagemaking and has an LOA of 88ft 6in with a maximum beam of 24ft 1in.

Despite these ocean-going credentials it boasts a whopping 100m2 of exterior deck space and a 140m2 interior that includes an open-plan main deck and sky lounge above. Ferretti Yachts claims the interior of this model is around 25% bigger than the market average.

The most innovative aspect of the InFYnito 90 design is an ‘all-season’ foredeck terrace under a bimini-style hard top inset with multiple skylights.

The area beneath it can either be fitted out with a spa pool and loungers or a large central bar with two sets of stools along either side. Generous overhangs also protect the main deck cockpit and upper aft deck.

The bridge is on the upper deck behind explorer-style forward-raked windscreens, with an enclosed sky lounge behind it leading out to an open aft deck.

This leaves the main deck clear for an unusually spacious saloon and day heads, then either a large open-plan dining and galley area forward or a main deck owner’s suite with a smaller enclosed galley behind it.

The lower deck is also a little different to normal with a forward VIP double facing across the beam of the boat and an ensuite bathroom in the bow. The main suite is in the normal place amidships but appears to have an especially big walk-in wardrobe behind one side of the bed and a bathroom behind the other.

This leaves space between them and the engineroom for what looks like ample crew area. The third guest cabin is an ensuite twin to port, while the fourth, a smaller bunk cabin and bathroom, can be swapped for an owner’s office or utility space.

Two engine options are available for the InFYnito 90, either twin 1,800hp MAN V12, which should deliver a top speed of 22 knots and a range of 1,200nm at a comfortable

12-knot cruise, or 1,550hp V12s for a more modest top speed of 20 knots.

Although there appears to be some sort of low garage door at the transom, it’s not clear whether this is large enough to take a full-size tender or if that will need to be carried on the hydraulic platform.

The InFYnito name is said to suggest a seamless connection between sea and sky and a “visual continuity between interiors and exteriors”.

The spelling has been tweaked to include the brand’s FY initials. The InFYnito 90 will make its show debut in September at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival.

“Ferretti’s answer to the Princess X-Class range looks like it owes a debt of thanks to the Plymouth yard and it’s surely no coincidence that its first model slots neatly between the Princess X80 and Princess X95,” comments MBY editor Hugo Andreae.

“However, it also offers some clever ideas of its own like that fabulous ‘all-season’ foredeck lounge and unusual forward VIP cabin.”

InFYnito 90 specifications

LOA: 88ft 6in / 26.97m

Hull length: 78ft 7in / 23.95m

Beam: 24ft 1in / 7.33m

Displacement (light): 96,000kg / 211,644lbs

Displacement (fully-laden): 111,000kg / 244,713lbs

Fuel capacity: 11,500L / 3,038 US gal

Water capacity: 1,800L / 476 US gal

CE category: A for 20 people

Engine options: Twin 1,550-1,800hp – MAN V12

Top speed: 20-22 knots

Cruising speed: 15-17 knots

Price: Available on application