The Ferretti Group is adopting an art deco-inspired look for its new Ferretti 860 flybridge yacht, as the first renderings show…

Replacing the outgoing Ferretti 850, the Ferretti 860 is due to make its debut at the Ferretti Group’s private preview over the first weekend of September, prior to a show premiere at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival the following week.

Slotting between the Ferretti 920 and the Ferretti 780, this semi-raised pilothouse design is the third Ferretti from architect Filippo Salvetti and points the way ahead for its next generation of flybridge motoryachts.

Note the way the bulwarks have been filleted out amidships to make the most of the saloon’s full height picture windows, while an unusually long aft cockpit with a dining area aligned fore and aft further enhance the views out through a new glass transom.

An art deco-inspired interior from Ideaitalia and the Ferretti Group’s in-house team allows Ferretti 860 owners to choose one of two moods, Classic or Contemporary. The former delivers a darker and warmer vibe, while the latter plays with lighter, cooler palettes.

The main deck features an open-plan saloon and dining area separated from the semi-raised pilothouse by the galley. A spiral staircase to starboard leads down to the midships owner’s cabin, forward VIP and two further guest cabins. Two crew cabins occupy the forepeak, both with twin-bunk beds and ensuites.

Power comes from twin 1,800hp or 2,000hp MAN V12s offering top speeds of 29 knots and 32 knots respectively. A water level stern garage is big enough for a 3.95m tender and a PWC.

Ferretti 860 specification

LOA: 88ft 5in / 26.95m

Beam: 20ft 5in / 6.22m

Fuel capacity: 7,000l / 1,849 US gal

Water capacity: 1,400l / 370 US gal

CE category: A for 20 people

Engines: Twin 1,800hp-2000hp MAN V12

Top speed: 28-32 knots

Cruise speed: 24-27 knots

Price: TBC