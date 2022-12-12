FIM 470 Regina first look: New Italian design shifts the cockpit to the foredeck

Although FIM (Fabbrica Italiana Motoscafi) was only founded in 2019, its progress has been rapid.

With the FIM 340 Regina safely in production and development of both the Contessa (coupé) and Imperatrice (flybridge) lines well underway, the yard’s new FIM 470 Regina has now been awarded Best Revelation of the Year at the Genoa Boat Show.

As a slick, Med-style open boat, a key element of the 470’s design brief was to take you closer to the water – and the engagingly original Bow Life concept does a good job of achieving that.

According to FIM founders, Corrado Piccinelli and Manuela Barcella, the idea was to take advantage of the foredeck’s natural privacy by creating what they call a “second cockpit in the bow”.

That involves a forward sunpad that can be divided in two and shifted to the sides to create a foredeck ‘beach’. This space can then be filled with water to create a small pool; it can be equipped with a canopy for shade; or it can be transformed into an extra dining area by adding a table.

Better still, this same technique is echoed on the aft deck. Back here, beyond the intimate dining station of the elevated cockpit, the central sunpad can be divided to port and starboard.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

That enables it to take full advantage of the 470’s twin fold-down balconies, while also freeing up the central deck to create a vast unobstructed Beach Club.

Down below, the standard configuration on this 40-footer provides just two double berths, but both are described by FIM as “luxurious master cabins”.

They each come with separate heads and shower facilities, plus plenty of light, lots of space and headroom in excess of seven feet. And if you really want to cruise with friends, there’s also a more conventional three-cabin layout available.

In all cases, the decor, which has been heavily influenced by Vannis Marchi, features a seductive mix of Alpi woods, Artemide lamps, Nobili bathroom fixtures, cool leather inlays and made-in-Italy furniture.

Equipped with a pair of IPS600 or IPS850s, this elegant Italian plaything will carry up to 14 people at speeds approaching 40 knots.

And if you like FIM’s premium day cruising concept, but this is not the right size or price, you’ll be pleased to know that a 420 Regina is also in development to span the gap between the existing 340 and 470.

FIM 470 Regina specifications

LOA: 49ft 6in (15.10m)

Beam: 14ft 5in (4.40m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS650-IPS800s

Top speed: 39 knots

Starting price: Available on application