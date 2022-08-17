With their bold styling, high performance and capable hulls, today’s German-built Fjords are every bit as appealing as their Scandinavian ancestors.

The new Fjord 53 XL is based on the hull of the company’s earlier 52 models, the extra length not only providing more space on deck (this model has the largest T-top and deck area that Fjord has ever designed) but also allowing the engines to be set further back, to create more volume below.

The amount of customisation on offer is mind boggling for a production boat. Naturally, hull, deck mouldings and fabric colours are up for grabs but there is also an enormous amount of play in the physical layout of the main deck as well as the arrangement of accommodation on the lower deck.

The standard cockpit layout has a long thwartships dinette that backs on to the sunpad, with a pair of galley modules amidships, which between them accommodate a barbecue, electric cooktop and a sink, as well as plenty of worktop and locker space.

There is also room under the aft seats for an optional pair of drawer fridges. The alternative cockpit layout features a more conventional U-shaped dinette arrangement.

Other options include an electric bimini extension from the after edge of the hardtop to cover the sunpad, and a hydraulic aft platform.

There are few boats this size that cater for lazy days swinging off the hook as well as this. For areas of the world where a draught is not always welcome, you can have a taller windscreen that meets the front of the hardtop.

The tender lives under the sunpad, which is mounted on hydraulic rams, meaning the hydraulic platform and its built-in steps are left clear of obstructions.

There are also various permutations available down below, where the standard two-cabin, one-heads layout can instead be specified with a fully-furnished second head for guests and even an additional cabin, for crew or for kids.

This takes the place of the stowage area on the port side, which can be fitted with extra fridge or freezer space, a dishwasher or trash compactor, and a washer-dryer.

With its three forward facing front seats, each with a 19-inch screen, the Fjord 53 XL promises to be an involving and exhilarating drive, and every bit as much fun as a Fjord is expected to be. Performance also appears impressive whether you choose the twin 550hp IPS700s or 600hp IPS800s.

Few brands have embraced the T-top sportscruiser genre as warmly as Fjord, and with this new Fjord 53 XL flagship, it is aiming to throw down a gauntlet for its impressive gaggle of competitors such as the Pardo 50, Solaris 48 Power and Wallytender 48.

Fjord definitely means business with this model…

Fjord 53 XL specification

LOA: 54ft 10in (16.70m)

Beam: 15ft 8in (4.79m)

Engines: Twin 550hp Volvo IPS 700, or 600hp IPS 800

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: €1,329,000 (ex. VAT)