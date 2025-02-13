FIM 640 Contessa: Brand new Italian beauty announced

Details are still a little thin on the ground about this new Italian design but we are already impressed by what we do know about the FIM 640 Contessa

Italian builder FIM has unveiled renderings of its new flagship, the 640 Contessa. Technical details are scant at present but it’s clear from the renderings that this is a very striking sportsbridge design with a compact upper deck, to keep the profile as low and sleek as possible, and folding cockpit terraces.

It’s just as bold on the inside too, thanks to a highly original interior from BMW’s Designworks studio. This ultra-modern scheme features frameless glass doors and windows, heavily stylised furniture, sweeping curves and special mood lighting. Even the helm cuts a dash with a distinctive oval dashboard, a single spoke wheel, bespoke throttles and a see-through glass mount for the two MFD screens

The lower deck is marginally more conventional, at least in terms of its layout, with three ensuite guest cabins amidships and a single crew cabin in the forepeak. The owner’s cabin is in the usual spot under the saloon but has a transverse double bed facing across the beam to a suspended oval bookcase and mirror.

The VIP in the bow has a centreline aft-facing double with fixed window louvres extending from the bulkhead. Then there’s an unusual twin guest cabin that doubles as a snug television/gaming area for kids during the daytime.

Power comes from a pair of Volvo Penta IPS1350 drives which should give a top speed of around 35 knots.

Hull number 1 is likely to make its debut at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival. A smaller 540 Contessa is also said to be under development.

